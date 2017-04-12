First Lady calls for unity among Ga Queen Mothers
The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has tasked the Queen Mothers of the Greater Accra to unite for the necessary development of the region. She made the call when Queen Mothers from Ngleshie and the Greater Accra Association of Queen Mothers and priestesses, called on her to congratulate her and pledge their support for her and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
