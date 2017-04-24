Fire burns Tumu Community Centre

Fire on Saturday night burnt the Tumu Community Centre in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region. The cause of fire is not immediately known but it is believed to have been caused by power surge while some football lovers were watching a match on a giant screen at the community centre.

Chicago, IL

