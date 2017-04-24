Fake degrees, certificates flood pres...

Fake degrees, certificates flood presidency

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

Information available to Today indicate that fake certificates and degrees are flying at the presidency for the appointment of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive . Intercepted copies of documents showing details of some of these suspected false credentials from some candidates within the Greater Accra Region for the MMDCE positions have Degree in Technical Surveillance, Basic Instructor Certificate II, Associate Degree in Political Marketing among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC