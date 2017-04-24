Fake degrees, certificates flood presidency
Information available to Today indicate that fake certificates and degrees are flying at the presidency for the appointment of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executive . Intercepted copies of documents showing details of some of these suspected false credentials from some candidates within the Greater Accra Region for the MMDCE positions have Degree in Technical Surveillance, Basic Instructor Certificate II, Associate Degree in Political Marketing among others.
