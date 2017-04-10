Entrepreneurs urged to share ideas
Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Young Entrepreneurs , Sheriff Ghali, has advised upcoming entrepreneurs to share ideas and experience to help sustain businesses of their colleagues. The CEO of GYE said this in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region during a conference to launch the Brong Ahafo Regional Chapter of the Ghana Young Entrepreneurs.
