End galamsey in 3 months or meet us at ICC; PPP warns Akufo-Addo

The PPP at a news conference in Accra Monday said it wants government to come out with failsafe strategies to save the remaining water bodies from destructive mining activities. PPP National Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, said the party will not accept the "lip service" that has characterised the many promises of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as far as the fight against galamsey is concerned.

