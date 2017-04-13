End galamsey in 3 months or meet us at ICC; PPP warns Akufo-Addo
The PPP at a news conference in Accra Monday said it wants government to come out with failsafe strategies to save the remaining water bodies from destructive mining activities. PPP National Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, said the party will not accept the "lip service" that has characterised the many promises of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as far as the fight against galamsey is concerned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC