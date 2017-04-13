EC holds district elections in Nkoran...

EC holds district elections in Nkoranza after 2015 disruption

The Electoral Commission is organising district level and Unit Committee elections at Nkoranza North and South Districts after the process was disrupted in 2015. The election in the two districts had been boycotted following the microfinance scam that led to the loss of millions of cedis of some residents.

