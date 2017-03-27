Dumelo cools off in South Africa amidst threats of prosecution
Embattled actor and supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress is currently cooling off in South Africa after he is alleged to have stolen two cross country vehicle belonging to the state. Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party Mr Kwame Baffoe a.k.a Abronye DC is leading a crusade for the prosecution of the 33-year-old renowned Ghanaian actor.
