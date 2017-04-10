"Don't Impose Your Nominee On Us" Npp Elders Warn Bawku Chairman
Party Elders and Opinion Leaders of the New Patriotic Party in the Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, have sent a strong caution to the Constituency Chairman, Yussif Salifu to desist from any attempt to impose a nominee of his choice, as the Municipal Chief Executive. According to the Party Elders, they have received some information that suggest that, there is a delibrate manipulation by some members of the Party in the Constituency, in favour of one of the three persons vying for the position of the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive, in the person of Ustarz Umar.
