Don't bring down Nana's Administration - Chiefs to Minister
Kinsmen of Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganisation Martin Adjei- Mensah Korsah have advised him to work towards uplifting the administration President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo. They observed that his ministry remains unique with its set of challenges that surpass other ministries in view of its strategic positioning in creating new regions in the country warning that any attempt to do things haphazardly will amount to making the president's administration unpopular.
Discussions
