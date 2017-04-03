Domestic airfares fall

Passengers traveling by air between Accra and the four main domestic airports in the country--Kumasi, Sunyani, Tamale and Takoradi-- are paying 17.5 percent less, with a further drop in airfares expected in the coming months. Accra-Kumasi one-way ticket, for instance, has dropped from about GHA 320 to about GHA 265 as at Wednesday April 5, 2017 on both Starbow and Africa World Airlines .

