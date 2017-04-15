Dismissal of managers in public secto...

Dismissal of managers in public sector is waste of national resources - Tetteh Chaie

Former Chairman of Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee has described as worrying, the dismissal of veteran workers at various government transport agencies saying it is making the country lose experienced hands. He cites the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Ghana Maritime Authority as institutions where experienced managers have been sacked to make way for political appointees, a situation he describes as "wrong."

