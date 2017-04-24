DCE agitations: My accusers are - coc...

DCE agitations: My accusers are - cockroaches' - " Naabu

The Northern regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party has refuted accusations that he took a GHS100,000 bribe to convince President Akufo-Addo to appoint Hajia Ayishetu Seidu as District Chief Executive for Savelugu in the Northern Region. "The people who think that I, Daniel Bugri Naabu, will take money to recommend to the President of the Republic of Ghana to appoint a DCE, I pity thema They are cockroaches, human beings will not think like that," he retorted in an interview with Emefa Apawu on Class FM's 505 news programme.

