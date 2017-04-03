Dawa Basic school pupils use logs as furniture
Kindergarten pupils of the Dawa D.A Basic School in the Ningo-Prampram District in the Greater Accra Region are use logs placed on cement blocks as school furniture. Due to the unavailability of the needed tables and chairs, teachers have resorted to arranging cement blocks and placing logs on them for the pupils to use in their classrooms.
