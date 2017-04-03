Dawa Basic school pupils use logs as ...

Dawa Basic school pupils use logs as furniture

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Kindergarten pupils of the Dawa D.A Basic School in the Ningo-Prampram District in the Greater Accra Region are use logs placed on cement blocks as school furniture. Due to the unavailability of the needed tables and chairs, teachers have resorted to arranging cement blocks and placing logs on them for the pupils to use in their classrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC