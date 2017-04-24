CID Sets Up Financial Forensic Unit
A Financial Forensic Unit has been set up at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department to tackle criminal activities in the financial sector of the country. It would be responsible for analyzing and interpreting financial and accounting data to build up credible evidence crucial for prosecution.
