Chinese man found dead in a pool of blood in Sakumono
A Chinese man believed to be in his 50s has allegedly been murdered in Sakumono near Tema in the Greater Accra region. The man who was only identified as Chan by his co-workers and neighbours was found in a pool of blood at his residence, Thursday.
