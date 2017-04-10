Chiefs can't stop galamsey - Okyenhene
"Yes, there may be some chiefs clandestinely doing this [galamsey], but I can tell you, I'm not holding brief for them, most of what goes on is beyond the chief's power," the Okyenhene told Citi FM's Bernard Avle. According to him, "what is underneath the land does not belong to chiefs", adding that they are just custodians of the land.
