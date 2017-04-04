Carlien Bou-Chedid Heads Engineers In Ghana

Carlien Bou-Chedid being sworn into office as the new female President of GhIE by an Appeal Court Judge, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Ing. Mrs. Carlien Bou-Chedid, a product of Wesley Girls and Presec, Legon becomes the 49th President of the GhIE, replacing Ing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.