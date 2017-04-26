Calm Returns To Zebilla After Npp You...

Calm Returns To Zebilla After Npp Youth Rampage

Calm has returned to Zebilla, the capital of the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region, after some angry youth believed to be supporters and members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in that district, had gone on rampage over the selection of the District Chief Executive nominee. They vandalized items at the District Assembly building, the New Patriotic Party office and the residence of the Member of Parliament, Hon.

