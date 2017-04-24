Businesses need to strategize to promote trade

Businesses in the Central and Western regions must strategize to take advantage of opportunities that abound in the region to promote domestic trade, Mr. Fredrick Alipui, Chairman of Accra Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said "Promoting domestic trade also leads to intra-Africa trade, boost businesses as well as sustain the economy," Mr. Alipui said. He was speaking at the 2nd Edition of Business-Business networking meeting, organised by the Accra Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Western/Central Regional Chambers at Takoradi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.