Businesses need to strategize to promote trade
Businesses in the Central and Western regions must strategize to take advantage of opportunities that abound in the region to promote domestic trade, Mr. Fredrick Alipui, Chairman of Accra Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said "Promoting domestic trade also leads to intra-Africa trade, boost businesses as well as sustain the economy," Mr. Alipui said. He was speaking at the 2nd Edition of Business-Business networking meeting, organised by the Accra Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Western/Central Regional Chambers at Takoradi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC