Bog Governor's position is a political appointment

17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

As far back as anybody old enough can remember, the post of Governor of the Bank of Ghana, our nation's central treasury, has always been held by government appointees directly named by the extant President of our Republic. When President John Agyekum-Kufuor exited the scene, he did so with Dr. Paul Acquah, whom he had appointed to the post.

