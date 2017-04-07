Bawku Traditional authorities charged...

Bawku Traditional authorities charged to end child marriage

Traditional authorities in the Bawku area have been charged to use their mandate to end child marriage as it is a threat to the development of the girl-child. The child-marriage menace, a situation where children under eighteen years are allowed to go into marriage has over the years been a major infringement on the educational rights and social development rights of the girl-child in the Bawku area.

