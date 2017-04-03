Avoid writing lotto numbers on bankno...

Avoid writing lotto numbers on banknotes - BoG

Read more: GhanaWeb

Madam Catherine Ashley, an advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana , has advised the general public to desist from writing lotto numbers and other features on the currency notes of the nation. She said the country spends a lot of tax payer's money in reprinting spoilt notes which could be used for various development projects.

