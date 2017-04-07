Articulator truck runs into building, injures 5

Five persons are reported injured with one in a critical condition at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region after an articulator truck skipped off the road running into a building. An eyewitness told Joy News that the truck with registration number NR 601-12 was heading towards Kintampo from Techiman driving at a high speed and the driver lost control driving into a parked taxi with registration number AS 4422-16.

