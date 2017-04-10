Allow the IGP to work independently - CODEO

Allow the IGP to work independently -...

The Coalition of Domestic Election observers , has in a communique called for more commitment towards ensuring that the Inspector General of Police , works without political influence. This they noted would ensure that the police deal adequately with vigilantism.

