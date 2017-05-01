Akufo-Addo's cousin, a potential economist of deception 1

"a the change in government from NDC [National Democratic Congress] to NPP seems to repeat mere changes to personalities occupying high offices and positions of trust in our land and not change in the substantial matters of reorientation" . AKUFO-ADDO RENEGES ON CAMPAIGN PROMISE NOT TO PLAY ETHNIC POLITICS Theherald.com notes: "Whereas the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has managed to accomplish the feat of populating his administration with more family members than any past Ghanaian head of state, military or civilian, ever ventured to attempt, his cousin, the Finance Minister is also busy promoting his friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.