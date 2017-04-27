Akufo-Addo will use elections to end ...

Akufo-Addo will use elections to end uproar over DCE nominations

Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has said government will introduce elections at the local government level to cure the outbreak of violent resistance against nominations to such posts by the president. "Within this four years of Akufo-Addo's governance, we are going to make the necessary constitutional changes to allow for the election of DCEs directly by the people themselves, " he said.

Chicago, IL

