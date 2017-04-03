Akufo-Addo petitioned to withdraw nominee
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been petitioned by Brogya Genfi, Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress to withdraw the nomination of Major Derek Oduro as Deputy Minister-Designate for Defence for justifying an assault on a journalist. The petition, dated 27 March 2017, addressed to the president and copied to the Speaker of Parliament, said: "I, Yaw Brogya Genfi, humbly write to petition Your Excellency to consider a withdrawal of the nomination of Honourable Major Derek Oduro as the Deputy Minister of Defence.
