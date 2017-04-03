Akufo-Addo petitioned to withdraw nom...

Akufo-Addo petitioned to withdraw nominee

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been petitioned by Brogya Genfi, Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress to withdraw the nomination of Major Derek Oduro as Deputy Minister-Designate for Defence for justifying an assault on a journalist. The petition, dated 27 March 2017, addressed to the president and copied to the Speaker of Parliament, said: "I, Yaw Brogya Genfi, humbly write to petition Your Excellency to consider a withdrawal of the nomination of Honourable Major Derek Oduro as the Deputy Minister of Defence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC