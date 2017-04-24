Akufo-Addo forms 'Akan' Government
Contrary to President Akufo-Addo's pledge to "preserve, protect and defend the constitution" and to "do right to all manner of persons" regardless of their ethnic or religious background, appointments by the president so far indicates that he is far from sticking to his own pledge. The aL-hAJJ's analysis of appointments made by President Akufo-Addo in his first one hundred days in office revealed the president has skewed appointments in favor of some regions and religion while discriminating against others.
