Akufo-Addo appoints Patrick Darko Missah as acting Director-General of Prisons
President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Patrick Darko Missah as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service with immediate effect. The President's appointment is in pursuant to Article 207 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.
