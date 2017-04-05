Akufo-Addo appoints Patrick Darko Mis...

Akufo-Addo appoints Patrick Darko Missah as acting Director-General of Prisons

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Patrick Darko Missah as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service with immediate effect. The President's appointment is in pursuant to Article 207 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

Chicago, IL

