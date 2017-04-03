Akuffo-Addo has succeeded in dividing...

Akuffo-Addo has succeeded in dividing Ghana forever

When Ghanaians decided to reject Akuffo-Addo at the polls in 2008; it was for a very good reason that the majority of Ghanaians took that bold and wise decision not to have a Leader who would destroy the unity of this dear nation of ours. In 2009, when the mandate was given to the good Professor John Evans Atta Mills to manage the affairs of State, it was not an easy task for him to defy the clamour for reprisal attacks on the NPP after the unacceptable manner in which John Agyekum Kufuor and his NPP misconducted themselves and unwisely harassed members of the NDC between 2001 - 2008.

