AGI concerned about competing with govt on financial market

The Association of Ghana Industries says government's continued sourcing of funds from banks remains a disincentive to private sector growth. Chairperson for Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Zonal branch of the AGI, Afua Gyamfua Owusu Akyaw, said at the first quarterly meeting in Kumasi the situation creates unfair and unnecessary competition countering government's promises to support local businesses.

