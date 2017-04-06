Afotey Agbo wants 'darling boy' Iddrisu to lead NDC in 2020

If the opposition National Democratic Congress were to go to congress now to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2020 elections, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu would have gotten a vote without campaigning. This is because the former Greater Accra Region Minister Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo believes the leader of the Minority has better credentials to lead the party in the next elections.

