Afotey Agbo wants 'darling boy' Iddri...

Afotey Agbo wants 'darling boy' Iddrisu to lead NDC in 2020

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

If the opposition National Democratic Congress were to go to congress now to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2020 elections, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu would have gotten a vote without campaigning. This is because the former Greater Accra Region Minister Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo believes the leader of the Minority has better credentials to lead the party in the next elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC