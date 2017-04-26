AFAG petitions Chatam House against awarding EC boss
Pressure group, Alliance for Accountable Governance has petitioned UK's Royal Institute of International Affairs not to confer the 2017 Chatam House award on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei. According to AFAG, the EC boss faced too many lawsuits in the run-up to the 2016 elections and hence did not deserve the award.
