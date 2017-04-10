Addison committee in conflict of inte...

Addison committee in conflict of interest position - " Manteaw

Read more: GhanaWeb

The Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas , has said that the Addison committee constituted to investigate the AMERI deal signed by the erstwhile NDC government, is in a serious conflict of interest position following news that the committee's work in Dubai was sponsored by AMERI. The Platform in a statement signed by its Chairman, Steve Manteaw, expressed regret that most state officials were putting the credibility of their work in question by getting involved in shady engagements.

Chicago, IL

