Addison committee in conflict of interest position - " Manteaw
The Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas , has said that the Addison committee constituted to investigate the AMERI deal signed by the erstwhile NDC government, is in a serious conflict of interest position following news that the committee's work in Dubai was sponsored by AMERI. The Platform in a statement signed by its Chairman, Steve Manteaw, expressed regret that most state officials were putting the credibility of their work in question by getting involved in shady engagements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC