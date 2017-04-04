Accident Kills 117 In WR

Accident Kills 117 In WR

One hundred and seventeen people were killed while 456 sustained injuries in road accidents in the Western Region in 2016. The Regional Police Command recorded 60 robbery cases in 2016 as against 56 in 2015, representing an increase of seven percent.

