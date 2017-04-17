72-year-old man killed by unidentifie...

72-year-old man killed by unidentified men at Sapeliga

A 72 year old man has been killed by unidentified persons at Sapeliga, a suburb of Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region. Issaka Deni, a watchman, was found lying dead in a pool of blood at the outskirt of Sapeliga on April 14, the Police said.

