50 photos of Princess Anne's visit to...

50 photos of Princess Anne's visit to Ghana

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Princess Anne, daughter of Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday April 4, 2017 arrived in Ghana to start her two-day West African tour. The Princess together with the Minister of Defense Mr Dominic Nitiwul laid wreathes at the Christiansborg memorial Park in honour of the soldiers who died in the first and second world wars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC