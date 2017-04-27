4 MPs Busted For VIsa Fraud
The British High Commission in Ghana has placed a 'red alert' on three Ghanaian parliamentarians and one former Member of Parliament for allegedly flouting visa regulations in a manner the Commission says could "arguably be criminal in nature." News of the diplomatic embarrassment broke in Accra on Wednesday when a confidential letter of complaint authored by the British High Commissioner, Jon Benjamin and addressed to the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, leaked to the local media.
