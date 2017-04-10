$2.25bn bond: Ofori-Atta clean - " MP

Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, Sunyani East MP, has said the allegation by the NDC's Cassiel Ato Forson that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has conflicted himself in the issuance of the $2.25bn bond is unfounded. Mr Forson has said it is strange for a bond to be issued and closed within a day, contrary to the normal practice of a minimum of three days.

