100 days of change under President Akufo-Addo

Today marks exactly 100 days since the NPP, led by its leader and 2016 flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, took over the reigns of governance from the National Democratic Congress. It was a change many had clamored for and eagerly anticipated considering the 'historic' margin of victory the NPP got in last year's polls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.