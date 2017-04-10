100 days of change under President Ak...

100 days of change under President Akufo-Addo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Today marks exactly 100 days since the NPP, led by its leader and 2016 flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, took over the reigns of governance from the National Democratic Congress. It was a change many had clamored for and eagerly anticipated considering the 'historic' margin of victory the NPP got in last year's polls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC