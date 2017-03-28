Work On Bolgatanga-Bawku Road Moving Steadily

Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, has commended Brazilian Construction Company, Queiroz Galvao, working on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, for being serious with the contract so far. The Contractor prior to the 2016 Elections, moved from the Tamale Airport to the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, but left site soon after President John Daramani Mahama had cut sod for work to begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.