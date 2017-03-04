Wor-lomor's burial: Businesses can go...

Wor-lomor's burial: Businesses can go ahead - Police to residents

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has asked all businessmen and commercial workers within the Nungua, Spintex and surrounding areas to open their shops and offices. Several banks and other businesses within the area locked up their shops and businesses following an earlier directive by traditional authorities for the burial rites of the late high priest of Nungua, Wor-lomor Borketey Larweh-Tsuru I. Public Relations Officer, ASP Afia Tengey said "we want to entreat members of the public that based on the agreement that we had between the authorities and the Police, there is no more ban on commercial activities" We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC