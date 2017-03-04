Wor-lomor's burial: Businesses can go ahead - Police to residents

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has asked all businessmen and commercial workers within the Nungua, Spintex and surrounding areas to open their shops and offices. Several banks and other businesses within the area locked up their shops and businesses following an earlier directive by traditional authorities for the burial rites of the late high priest of Nungua, Wor-lomor Borketey Larweh-Tsuru I. Public Relations Officer, ASP Afia Tengey said "we want to entreat members of the public that based on the agreement that we had between the authorities and the Police, there is no more ban on commercial activities" We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.

