Womba to perform at Calabash on Indep...

Womba to perform at Calabash on Independence Day

14 hrs ago

Womba Africa Dancing and Drumming, a unique and talented group of youthful dancers and drummers, will be performing at the Calabash pub at the Titanic Beach, Sakumono, Accra on 6th March, 2017. In an exclusive interview with the Director of the cultural group, Frederick Quaye Odai, he disclosed that it will be a night to remember.

Chicago, IL

