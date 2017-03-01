Womba to perform at Calabash on Independence Day
Womba Africa Dancing and Drumming, a unique and talented group of youthful dancers and drummers, will be performing at the Calabash pub at the Titanic Beach, Sakumono, Accra on 6th March, 2017. In an exclusive interview with the Director of the cultural group, Frederick Quaye Odai, he disclosed that it will be a night to remember.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC