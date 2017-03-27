Why NDC party will not recapture powe...

Why NDC party will not recapture power anytime soon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

By K. Badu No matter how absurd or sophistic the caption of this periodical might appear to observers, it would nonetheless be boundlessly hypocritical for any impenitent agnostic, or for that matter, the brassbound NDC Party loyalists to continue to live in a denial. Apparently, we do not have to look any further than the 2016 general election results to apprise ourselves of how Ghanaians have changed their voting behaviours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC