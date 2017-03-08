Where is the $663m Conti project cash? - " O. B. Amoah quizzes NDC
Member of Parliament for Akwapem South, Hon. O. B. Amoah is questioning the immediate past NDC government about the whereabouts of the US$663,229,496 they promised Ghanaians of raising to finance the construction of the Accra Sewer and Storm Drainage Alleviation works, popularly known as 'Conti Project'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC