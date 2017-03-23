Western region men demand highest pay...

Western region men demand highest pay in Ghana - " Report

GhanaWeb

It has emerged that urban men in the Western region of Ghana demand the highest minimum salary in Ghana. The latest Ghana Labour Force Survey Report by the Ghana Statistical Service said the men in the urban localities of the region demand as much as 1,604 cedis a month as pay.

Chicago, IL

