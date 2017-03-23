We will burn our cocoa farms if galam...

We will burn our cocoa farms if galamsey activities don't stop - " Asunafo North farmers

Cocoa production may significantly reduce in the country and affect Ghana's foreign exchange earnings if illegal mining popularly known as galamsey is not checked. This is because Asunafo North Co-operative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union in the Brong Ahafo Region have threatened to burn all their cocoa farms if galamsey operations do not cease in the area.

Chicago, IL

