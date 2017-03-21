Vodafone Ghana supports over 300 patients
More than three hundred patients who were struggling to raise funds to pay their medical bills in some hospitals across the country have been relieved by Vodafone Ghana Limited. The telecom giant which settled the medical bills of the patients said the gesture was through the Vodafone Foundation annual 'Homecoming' initiative which usually takes place in February but was scheduled for March this year to coincide with Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC