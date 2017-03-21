Vodafone Ghana supports over 300 pati...

Vodafone Ghana supports over 300 patients

More than three hundred patients who were struggling to raise funds to pay their medical bills in some hospitals across the country have been relieved by Vodafone Ghana Limited. The telecom giant which settled the medical bills of the patients said the gesture was through the Vodafone Foundation annual 'Homecoming' initiative which usually takes place in February but was scheduled for March this year to coincide with Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebrations.

