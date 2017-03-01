Upper East and Volta Regions lead in teenage pregnancies
The Upper East and Volta regions have been identified as the regions that produce the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the country the Upper East Regional director of health services, Dr. Kofi Issah has revealed. According to him, the region came first with a total of 5,587 adolescent pregnancies representing 15.4% for the year 2016, with 2.1%occurring among adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 years, making the region, the highest in the league of teenage pregnancies.
