Untrained Invisible Forces managed Kintampo Waterfall during disaster
It has emerged that unqualified, untrained vigilante group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party had forcibly taken over the management of the Kintampo Waterfall venue of the recent bizarre disaster which claimed some 19 lives. The Invisible Forces were said to have sacked professionally trained tour guides and managers of the Waterfall who had the expertise to man the area.
