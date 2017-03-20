Untrained Invisible Forces managed Ki...

Untrained Invisible Forces managed Kintampo Waterfall during disaster

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

It has emerged that unqualified, untrained vigilante group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party had forcibly taken over the management of the Kintampo Waterfall venue of the recent bizarre disaster which claimed some 19 lives. The Invisible Forces were said to have sacked professionally trained tour guides and managers of the Waterfall who had the expertise to man the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC